Murfreesboro Police respond to gunshots at Chariot Pointe Apartments on East Northfield Boulevard

Murfreesboro Police responded to gunshots at Chariot Pointe Apartments on East Northfield Boulevard on Saturday at approximately 11:23 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found four shell casings and a torn $20 bill outside of one of the buildings in the complex.

A private security guard told police that he heard gunshots and saw a man running towards East Northfield Boulevard through the middle of the complex.

The officers found three bullet strikes in the asphalt, but no property was otherwise damaged.

Both the shells and the $20 bill were collected by police and entered into the police department records section.

No arrests have been made at this time.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.