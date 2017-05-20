Murfreesboro Police respond to report of indecent exposure on Greenway

Murfreesboro Police responded to a report of an indecent exposure on the Greenway on West College Street.

The victim described the indecent exposure, which occurred on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m, to the police on Thursday.

The victim was jogging on the Greenway when a male wearing black jogging shorts and a t-shirt exposed himself to the victim twice. The victim also stated that the man was hiding in the woods before exposing himself to the victim on the Greenway.

No arrests regarding the indecent exposure have been made at this time.

