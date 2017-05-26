Murfreesboro Police respond to several shots fired at children in park on February, Smith Street

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting at 116 February Street on Thursday at approximately 7:20 p.m.

A witness stated to the responding officers that a charcoal colored two-door car stopped next to the park at February and Smith Street. A man exited the vehicle and fired four or five gunshots at a group of approximately twenty children in the park. Once the shots were fired, the children ran towards the apartment buildings on West Main Street. The man who fired the gun got back into the vehicle and drove towards Bridge Avenue.

Officers located three 32 caliber rounds in the road on February Street. Police then investigated the surrounding area and found no victims or any property damage. The rounds were recovered from the street and processed as evidence. No arrests have been made at this time.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.