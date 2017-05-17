Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting victim at Gateway Apartments

Murfreesboro Police responded to a victim of a shooting at Gateway Apartments on New Lascassas Pike on Tuesday evening at approximately 7:45 p.m.

According to MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans, officers discovered the victim in the parking area of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was then transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MPD detectives are currently investigating the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867, according to Evans.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.