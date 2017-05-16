Murfreesboro Police respond to two aggravated robberies of pizza delivery drivers at Ashwood Cove Apartments

Murfreesboro Police responded to two aggravated robberies of pizza delivery drivers over the weekend at Ashwood Cove III Apartments on Lascassas Pike.

The first incident occurred Friday just after 11 p.m. According to the police report, five males approached the victim while he was delivering food. One of the men, dressed in a black hoodie and carrying a semi-automatic pistol, ordered the driver to hand over all of his money. Before the victim could respond, another suspect wearing a red hoodie began punching him in the face and emptying his pockets. The victim’s car keys, cell phone and over $50 in cash were stolen.

Another delivery man was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday at approximately 7:45 p.m. During the incident, the perpetrator approached the victim with a dark cloth covering his face. He demanded everything in the victim’s pockets. The victim handed the suspect $20, and the suspect fled the scene, according to the police report.

Both cases are currently under investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.