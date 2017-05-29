One suspect arrested, arrest warrants issued for two suspects in response to body found at University Ridge

Murfreesboro Police have arrested one suspect, Christopher Raine, 21, and have issued active warrants for the arrests of two other suspects, Oran Puckett, 27, and Tyronzel Boyd, 23, after the body of Jaylin Pritchard was found at University Ridge Apartments.

The Murfreesboro Police Violent Crimes Unit, Murfreesboro Special Operations and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office FAST team conducted search warrants at two different apartments at Chariot Pointe Apartments and Student Quarters Apartments on Greenland Drive on Saturday in response to Pritchard’s murder.

Raine was taken into custody as a result of the search warrant conducted at Student Quarters. According to a press release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, Raine made statements that implicated him in the murder and was booked on the charge of first-degree murder into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

The search warrants provided additional information leading to active arrest warrants being issued for Puckett and Boyd, and weapons were found at both locations.

The search warrant at Chariot Pointe Apartments also led to the arrest of 21-year-old Tyreqic Boyd for Felony Possession of Schedule VI drugs. According to the release, Tyreqic, Tyronzel and Puckett are brothers.

Puckett and Tyronzel are considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information leading to the location of the suspects is encouraged to call MPD at 615-893-1311 or their local police station.

