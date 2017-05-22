Outdoor Murfreesboro hosts World Turtle Day celebration at Barfield Crescent Park

Photos by Connor Burnard / Senior Multimedia Reporter

On Saturday afternoon, a celebration of World Turtle Day was hosted at Barfield Crescent Park by Outdoor Murfreesboro, the outdoor programs division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation.

The festivities were intended to inform citizens of Rutherford County about the ecosystem they live in and to specifically address problems facing the local population of box turtles, as the species, Terrapene carolina, is classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as threatened with a conservation status of “vulnerable.” The event also gave the public a chance to see the interesting animals up close and learn about them.

Activities at the event included a variety of games for children, presentations about turtles, readings of children’s books about turtles and the display of an assortment of turtles and other reptiles, such as Sully the sulcata tortoise and Sunshine the albino Burmese python.

Rachel Singer, the recreation superintendent for Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and the program coordinator at the Barfield Crescent Park Wilderness Station, said that the event began as a way to help the local box turtles, and the public’s enjoyment of seeing and learning about turtles caused the event to grow every year. Hundreds of people were in attendance of the free outdoor event this year.

“We started this nine years ago for turtle education and it has really blossomed. People love turtles in general,” Singer said. “The education aspect of it is teaching people what the best thing is for the turtles. Different species need different things from us, but it’s all a conservation message that we need to get out there

“I’m always amazed at how the community comes out for this event and how so many people will say, ‘I love turtles. I want to learn more about turtles,’” Singer said. “The main reason that we started it was to help our box turtle population. They’re declining, and a lot of people were bringing us box turtles trying to ‘save’ them, and so we started this education campaign to teach people.”

Brendan Reynolds, a reptile owner known as the “Reptile Guy” who displays his pets in educational presentations at public events, brought many of his reptiles, like Mr. Freckles, a red-tailed boa constrictor, and Mel, a bearded dragon. He said the educational presentations are great for the public.

“World Turtle day is an awareness thing, just to help people learn about turtles and tortoises and the do’s and don’ts. As of June 21 of last year, it’s now legal to own turtles in Tennessee, which it had not been for a long time,” Reynolds said. “Do they make a good pet? Do you really want to own one? Education is the key to any kind of pet. We want people to be informed on what it takes to take care of them.”

The event also featured a presentation by Victoria Lay, a former MTSU student who graduated in May 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She presented her final Honors College thesis, entitled “Behavioral and Physiological Responses to Simulated Predator-Induced Stress in the Eastern Box Turtle, Terrapene carolina carolina.” The presentation detailed research she completed while at MTSU about the reactions of box turtles to stimuli.

The event will likely be held again next spring at Barfield Crescent Park to continue to inform the public and celebrate World Turtle Day.

Attendees of World Turtle Day festivities gather outside the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Reynolds displays his bearded dragon, Mel, and tells attendees information about bearded dragons at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Rachel Singer, the recreation superintendent for Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, tells attendees information about box turtles like the one she holds, named Jack, at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Children and adults listen to Singer’s presentation about box turtles at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Children and adults listen to Singer’s presentation about box turtles at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) People were allowed to pet Jack the box turtle carefully with two fingers after Singer’s presentation at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) A sulcata tortoise named Sully sits outside the Wilderness Station for World Turtle Day festivities at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Reynolds’s corn snake named Walter sits in his case on display for World Turtle Day at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard) A Saharan uromastyx named “Styx” owned by Reynolds sits on display at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Reynolds displays his red-tailed boa constrictor, Mr. Freckles, for attendees at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Recent MTSU graduate Victoria Lay presents her Honors College thesis about the reaction of box turtles to stimuli at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) One of Reynolds’s animals, a red-tailed boa constrictor named Mr. Freckles, rests in his glass case before being taken out for display at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) A Savannah monitor lizard named St. Patrick owned by Reynolds sits in his display case at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines) Brendan Reynolds, known as the “Reptile Guy,” shows attendees Sunshine, an albino Burmese python at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines)

