Predators defeat Ducks 6-3, advance to first ever Stanley Cup Final

Photo courtesy of predators.nhl.com

The Nashville Predators returned to Bridgestone Arena on Monday night and brought a franchise-history end to the Western Conference finals, defeating the Anaheim Ducks by a score of 6-3 in game six.

The scoring started early as the Preds’ Austin Watson’s puck deflection found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead at the 1:21 mark of the first period, assisted by Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin.

1 shot, 1 goal. If you’re not watching Game 6, you should be → https://t.co/9hDXMgLEjF pic.twitter.com/omxXoyPgia — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 23, 2017

Adding to their momentum, Colton Sissons nailed a wrist shot from 33 feet out past the Ducks’ backup goaltender Jonathan Bernier, assisted by Pontus Aberg, for a 2-0 Nashville lead.

Anaheim finally cracked the scoreboard at the 4:45 mark of the second period on a wrist shot from Ondrej Kase, assisted by Ryan Getzlaf and Sami Vanaten. This was the only goal scored by either team in the period, as Nashville headed to the final period with a 2-1 lead.

With the arrival of the third period came a flurry of goals from both sides. Starting out the scoring was Sissons again, assisted by Aberg and Filip Forsberg, to give the Predators a commanding 3-1 lead.

The Ducks did not go away quietly however, as Chris Wagner netted an answering goal just two minutes later in the 5th minute of the period. Wagner was assisted by Nicolas Kerdiles and Antoine Vermette, making it a 3-2 game.

Looking to even the score at three, the Ducks did just that as Cam Fowler netted a powerful slapshot past Nashville’s Pekka Rinne with assistance from Vanaten.

Despite the quick comeback, the Preds composed themselves and gave the least half of the third period everything they had.

Sissons scored his third goal of the night for the hat trick at the 14th minute of the final frame, assisted by Calle Jarnkrok.

To extend the lead, Forsberg and Watson both scored empty net goals, making the final score 6-3 and giving the Predators their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in franchise history.

Got plans for next week, Nashville? NOW YOU DO! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/sLF07CwRGx — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 23, 2017



3 stars of the game

3) Pontus Aberg – two assists

2) Austin Watson – two goals

1) Colton Sissons – three goals

Nashville stars continue to support the Preds

Nashville has been in the media for their ever-changing, mystery National Anthem singer. On Monday, Tricia Yearwood rocked Bridgestone Arena with her rendition of America’s song to kick off the night.

Video: Trisha Yearwood sings national anthem for Preds-Ducks https://t.co/wtofqMKV2t — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 23, 2017

Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George was also in attendance, as he acted as one of the towel wavers to fire up the crowd before the game.

What’s next?

The Predators have clinched their spot in the Stanley Cup Finals and will take on the winner of the series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators.

To contact Sports Editor Rusty Ellis (@RustyEllis13), email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport