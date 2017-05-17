Preds remain dominant on home ice, take 2-1 series lead over Ducks

Photo courtesy of predators.nhl.com

The Nashville Predators returned to Bridgestone Arena Tuesday night to play Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Anaheim Ducks, taking advantage of the home ice edge to win by a final score of 2-1.

In yet another physical game, the first period was relatively uneventful with neither team scoring and only one penalty against Anaheim. The team’s committed multiple penalties during the second period, including ones for a fight that broke out between the Preds’ Cody McLeod and the Ducks’ Jared Boll. This resulted penalties against both players, with McLeod receiving an additional minor penalty for instigating the fight.

Finally scoring, Anaheim’s Corey Perry found the back of the Predators’ net on a power play at the 15:35 mark of the second period, assisted by Rickard Rakell and Sami Vanaten.

Desperate to keep the game alive, the Predators charged forward and never let off the gas.

Filip Forsberg lit the torch for the Preds by scoring their first goal and tying the game at the 3:54 mark of the third period, assisted by Ryan Ellis.

Crucial time for a crucial goal.

Filip Forsberg has Bridgestone Arena off their feet. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/BDJ0bS2EhN — NHL (@NHL) May 17, 2017

After two Predators’ goals were waved off due to goalie interference, Nashville was determined to make the last one stick. The game-winning goal came from Roman Josi on a Predators’ power play. Josi was assisted on his goal by Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm.

Any time is a great time for a game-winner. The @PredsNHL take a 2-1 series lead! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/wfMydqoqlw — NHL (@NHL) May 17, 2017

Goalie Pekka Rinne continued his solid postseason by holding the Ducks scoreless over the final three minutes en route to the Preds 2-1 victory, giving them a similar 2-1 series lead over Anaheim. With this win, the Preds are the first NHL team in 20 years to win ten consecutive games at home in the playoffs.

3 Stars of the Game

3) Pekka Rinne – 19 saves

2) Filip Forsberg – one goal

1) Roman Josi – the game-winning goal

Nashville’s biggest stars show up in support

While the action on the ice was intense, the city of Nashville’s biggest stars continued to show their unwavering support of the Predators.

To start the festivities, the surprise singer of the National Anthem for the night was none other than award-winning country artist Keith Urban.

Watch @KeithUrban sing the national anthem before @PredsNHL home playoff game in the @NHL Western Conference Finals https://t.co/WjUYnaICpU pic.twitter.com/VqvXoSzeLH — Nash Country Daily (@NashCntryDaily) May 17, 2017

The Tennessee Titans also showed out in a big way, as quarterback Marcus Mariota and the offensive line pumped pumped up the fans and added to the atmosphere of Game Three.

Tennessee Titans offensive linemen crushing tallboys to fire up the crowd in Nashville Go Preds. pic.twitter.com/v1sHACFVqo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 17, 2017

What’s next?

The Preds will need to stay out of the penalty box and keep up their speed in Game 4, as they look to widen their lead to 3-1 on Thursday; the puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.

