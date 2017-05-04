Shooting at Student Quarters Apartments leaves one dead

Contributions by Alexis Marshall / Assistant News Editor

Updated at 5:34 p.m. to reflect a statement issued by Student Quarters management to current residents at approximately 4:30 p.m., seen below.

One person is dead after being shot multiple times at Student Quarters Apartments on Greenland Drive.

This afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., Murfreesboro Police responded to shots fired at Student Quarters. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 22-year-old man had been shot multiple times, who, according to MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans, died from his injuries after being transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Unfortunately the victim in today’s Greenland Drive shooting has been pronounced deceased. Call 615-893-7867 with information. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) May 4, 2017

We have taken the shootings very seriously. In fact an officer had left from doing foot patrol minutes before this shooting today. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) May 4, 2017

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released.

Sidelines reached out to the Greenland Drive office but was redirected to the Student Quarters on Hazelwood Street.

“I do not know much about (the shooting). If there’s something going on at (the Greenland Drive location), we won’t know for at least a couple of days from now,” said an office worker who identified herself as Kelly.

MTSU junior Jacob Harrell used to live at Student Quarters last year and describes the experience as “stressful.”

The victim was shot in front of building 100, according to the Daily News Journal, the same building Harrell used to live in.

“There were a couple of times I was in my apartment, and I heard gunshots,” Harrell said. “I was in unit 123, and the unit right next to it had a window that faced out into the breezeway but also looked out over the parking lot. One day when my roommate was home — his bedroom shares a wall with the unit next to us — someone came and shot four or five times into the unit (next to us).”

According to current residents, although the shooting occurred in the early afternoon, Student Quarters has still not officially notified residents of the incident.

