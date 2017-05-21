Three people arrested for fatal Gateway Apartments shooting

Three people were arrested in Murfreesboro for the murder of Kendrick Love that occurred on May 16 at Gateway Apartments, according to a press release from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Two unnamed 17-year-old juveniles and one adult, Jeremy Noah Soto-Morales, were charged with first-degree murder. According to the release, the three that were arrested had contact with Love on the evening of the murder and were trying to rob him. During the robbery, an altercation occurred and Love was fatally wounded by a gunshot.

Morales was transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and the juveniles were transported to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center for booking.

The arrests were made due to the “tireless efforts” of the Violent Crimes Unit, according to the release.

