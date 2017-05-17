Two arrested at Aspen Heights for reckless endangerment and criminal trespassing, drug possession

Photo by Cat Murphy / Sidelines Archive

Murfreesboro police arrested Elliott Griham, 18, for reckless endangerment and Kalvin Thomas, 20, for criminal trespassing and drug possession Monday night at Aspen Heights. Although arrested on separate charges, the two were connected in an earlier incident occurring at Student Quarters Apartments.

According to the report, police responded at approximately 8:41 p.m. in reference to shots fired at Student Quarters on South Rutherford Boulevard.

Based on information collected at Student Quarters, the officer traveled to Aspen Heights and spotted a black BMW matching the description of the possible suspect’s vehicle. Upon closer inspection, the officer saw spent bullet casings lying on a seat of the car.

The officer was given consent to search the residence where the vehicle was parked and where Thomas was located. While searching the house, the officer found Griham hiding in a bedroom. Griham admitted to firing six handgun rounds from inside the BMW.

The officer arrested Griham and found the handgun stashed in a dryer within the apartment.

Thomas, who according to the report had been in the BMW with Griham around the same time, claimed ownership of a small amount of marijuana rolled inside a $5 bill. Thomas was arrested for simple possession and criminal trespassing, which occurred May 9, and was reported by another officer on scene.

The two arrestees were part of a group of four that had been involved in reports of vandalism and simple assault at Student Quarters earlier in the evening.

Police arrived at Student Quarters at 10:54 p.m in reference to the charges. The victim that the police made contact with said she was being harassed by the group of males, according to the report.

The victim said her friend said she saw one of the males throw an ashtray into the victim’s apartment. He then tried to fight the victim.

Police learned the suspect who caused the vandalism and assault went by the name of ‘Fronzo,’ but have not yet found the suspect.

