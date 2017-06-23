23rd annual RC-Moon Pie Festival is a tasty way to beat the heat

Photos by Tayhlor Stephenson / Assistant Lifestyles Editor

The tiny historic town of Bell Buckle hosted its 23rd annual RC-Moon Pie Festival Saturday, and it was just as one would imagine it: southern sweets, such as moon pies (of course), ice cream cones and snow cones were available at every corner. It was all accompanied by many other festivities, including a marching parade, live performances from local artists and a performance by the Mid State Cloggers of Shelbyville.

Tourists traveled south to attend the festival, but that didn’t stop the locals from supporting their hometown as well. Local shopping vendors covered the streets and fields of Bell Buckle, and where there weren’t any shopping booths set up, there were food trucks and bouncy inflatables.

“It’s neat to know that people came from other places just to the festival in Bell Buckle,” said Taylor Adcock of neighboring Unionville. “I could see myself coming back again, because it’s definitely something to see and say you’ve been to.”

Midway through the festival, the RC King and Moon Pie Queen were named; guests hovered around the stage to catch a glimpse of the lucky individuals who took the titles.

“I’m a singer-songwriter, and I’m the CEO and founder of a military appreciation organization called Savannah’s Soldiers,” said Moon Pie Queen Savannah Maddison. “We’ve sent over a quarter million letters to deployed military all around the world.” Thanks to her accomplishments, she was chosen to represent the festival.

The day continued with a full schedule of activities including a celebration of the Moon Pie’s 100th birthday and the highly anticipated presentation of the world’s largest Moon Pie.

See a full gallery below.

A rustic Moon Pie sign completely captures the essence of Bell Buckle at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) A local ice cream parlor helps guests of the RC-Moon Pie Festival beat the heat with a cool treat. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) RC Cola is the go-to refreshment at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Moon Pie Queen Savannah Maddison stops for a picture at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Local vendors set up booths at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Taylor Simmons is dressed as a Moon Pie treat at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Guests shop the local vendor booths at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Guests shop the local vendor booths at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) The RC king and Moon Pie queen are crowned at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Children make use of large inflatables at the RC-Moon Pie Festival entertainment. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) RC Cola is the go-to refreshment at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Moon pies are abundantly available at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Layne Burris (left) and Kaleigh Hutchinson of the Mid State Cloggers of Shelbyville pose for a picture after their performance. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Guests stroll the sidewalks at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Local food trucks support the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) A capella gospel singers performs for guests at the RC-Moon Pie Festival. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Guests line up outside the famous Bell Buckle Cafe before the RC-Moon Pie Festival festivities begin. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines)