5 upcoming movies as hot as the summer heat

Photo Courtesy of Movie Web

Story by Rachael Keisling / Contributing Writer

This summer will be jam-packed with blockbuster hits, superhero sequels and creative remakes. Many of these summer movies are stacked with strong leading actors, including Tom Cruise in “The Mummy” and Nicole Kidman in “The Beguiled.”

Photo Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Mummy

Release Date: June 9

Despite not having Brendan Fraser in this film, Tom Cruise will start off with a clean slate in this action-packed adventure, filled with mysterious mummies and ancient Egyptian artifacts. Cruise, known to always pack a punch, is expected to play his character with strength and determination. The reason this film is one to watch is because it will not pick anything up from the previous “Mummy” movies. This one delves into an ancient princess waking from the dead and seeking revenge after her life was cut short, setting a new pace for the series. The fresh story line and addition of cast members, such as Courtney B. Vance and Russell Crowe, will make this movie one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.

Photo Courtesy of Teaser-Trailer.com

The Book of Henry

Release Date: June 16

In “The Book of Henry,” two young brothers, played by Jaeden Lieberher and Jacob Tremblay, are out on a mission to save the young girl next door who’s suffering abuse at the hands of her stepfather. This original movie should be somewhat of a relief in a summer full of remakes, sequels and prequels. This one will be set apart from other movies in the genre because two young and talented actors play characters trying to save a damsel in distress without the usual romance factor. Rather, it focuses on the kindness, compassion, intuition and sense of self-worth of children. How many other movies this summer can show that they share the same values?

Photo Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly

The Beguiled

Release Date: June 23

While the 1971 version had a darker tone to it, this movie starring Nicole Kidman will add even more drama and heartache. Kidman’s character has taken Union soldier Cpl. John McBurney under her wing into an all-girls school as he recovers from injuries sustained in the Civil War. However, he has one too many love affairs with the head mistress, her assistant and even the school girls, and problems escalate quickly. In the original film, the girls cook up a sinister plot to take care of Cpl. McBurney whereas in this remake, it is undetermined as to what they will do with him in the end. Boasting extraordinary actors, such as Kidman and Colin Farrell, this drama will be one that keeps you on the edge of your seat, waiting for the ending.

Photo Courtesy of Den of Geek

The House

Release Date: June 30

With Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler’s sense of humor, these two would be the kind of parents that college students wish to have. Their characters on the other hand? Probably not so much. Ferrell and Poehler play a husband and wife who build a secretive casino with their friend after losing their daughter’s college fund. It will be interesting to see how far they can go before they get busted. The reason you’ll want to see this one is because Ferrell and Poehler are talented in the comedy department, as evidenced by their impressive careers. These comedians will do what it takes to step into their characters’ shoes and make the film as funny and enjoyable as possible without overstepping their boundaries.

Photo Courtesy of Screen Rant

Annabelle: Creation

Release Date: August 11

The new “Annabelle” film will likely be more than jump scares, but rather, build a storyline that explains how the doll became possessed in the first place. Talitha Bateman stars as Janice, a young girl whom Annabelle will be looking for in order to possess and seek revenge against those who harmed her 20 years before. This movie is worth watching because the story of the Annabelle doll will finally unfold from beginning to end, which begs the question: will someone finally put a stop to the doll, or will her inner demon stay there for eternity?

These action-packed movies filled with adventure, mystery, horror and comedy should prove entertaining to watch and keep you crawling back to the theaters all summer long. Let us know in the comments which five movies you’re looking forward to the most!

