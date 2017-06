A look at Bonnaroo celebrating its ‘Sweet 16’

Photos by Andrew Wigdor and Tiffany Brady / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Story by Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

As Bonnaroo celebrated its sixteenth birthday, musicians and attendees gathered to enjoy a weekend of music and sunny days at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee from June 8 through 11. With genres spanning from Electronic Dance Music to Neo Soul, thousands of people from across the country had something to look forward to, and over 100 musical acts had an audience to please. See below for the full photo gallery of Bonnaroo 2017.

The Which Stage stands tall at Bonnaroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A Bonnaroo rainbow tent surrounds attendees walking through Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees relax as they wait for the next show on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnarovians find solace on the ground at Bonnaroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A tower with a giant disco ball attached to the top stands over Bonnaroo on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo crowds enjoy the sunny day on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A 4,000 pound steel pig, dubbed “Hamageddon, cooks ham in Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Ham cooks in the belly of the Hamageddon on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) The Hamageddon pig continues to cook pounds of ham in its belly on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Crowds surround a lemonade stand in front of the Which Stage on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees pull the Roo Chute in front of the Which Stage on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees wait to go under the Roo Chute on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines A Bonnaroovian prepares to enter the Roo Chute on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) The Roo Chute falls over some Bonnaroo attendees on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines A large crowd gathers outside the This Tent on June, 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees prepare to lift up the Roo Chute on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A Bonnaroo attendee leads the count to lift up the Roo Chute on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A Bonnaroo attendee holds a pineapple with sunglasses on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees walk by the Hamageddon pig on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees get schwifty outside of the Which Stage on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Non-profit organization To Write Love on Her Arms hosts a presentation in Planet Roo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) To Write Love on Her Arms string up notes written by Bonnaroo attendees on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A couple at Bonnaroo embrace as the sun begins to set on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Big Freedia fans warm up at the “Twirk it Out” event on the Solar Stage on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees dance during the “Twirk it Out” event hosted by Big Freedia on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Big Freedia directs the crowd at the “Twirk it Out” event on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees twirk it out at Big Freedia’s event on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) The crowd dances at the “Twirk it Out” event on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) The crowd dances at the “Twirk it Out” event on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Big Freedia fans stretch before the “Twirk it Out” event on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Francis and the Lights begins his set on the What Stage on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A crowd gathers at the Francis and the Lights show on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees gather under the fountain in Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees gather under the fountain in Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Non-profit organization We Are Neutral allows Bonnaroo attendees to make their mark at the festival on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) We are Neutral presentation at Bonnaroo allows attendees to make an impact. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A Bonnaroovian writes words of encouragement on a part of the We are Neutral presentation. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A globe is set out for Bonnaroo attendees to pin at the We Are Neutral presentation on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Centeroo fills with Bonnaroo attendees during the day on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) We Are Neutral presentation at Bonnaroo allows attendees to speak their mind on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) We Are Neutral sets out a “unf*ck the enviroment” sign at Bonnaroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines A tent advertising live animals draws Bonnaroo attendees on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees carry various signs, depicting faces and symbols, on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A balloon shows the location of the medical tent at Bonnaroo on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines Bonnaroo attendees wander past The Other stage on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees relax at The Oasis on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees relax at The Oasis on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees relax at The Oasis on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees play volleyball at The Oasis on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees play volleyball at The Oasis on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees play volleyball at The Oasis on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bubbles fly out of Snake and Jake’s Christmas Club Bar on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees relax in hammocks at The Oasis on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) The ferris wheel at Bonnarooo stands above attendees on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A line forms outside of Snake and Jake’s Christmas Club Bar on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees enter and exit Snake and Jake’s Christmas Club Bar on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees cool off under a rainbow tent in Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees enter the Planet Roo section on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees pass by the To Write Love on Her Arms presentation on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A To Write Love on Her Arms sign flies above the non-profit’s tent at Bonnaroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) The Soaper Station in Centeroo gives attendees beauty tips and fixes on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) The Soaper Station in Centeroo gives attendees beauty tips and fixes on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees walk by a rainbow tenet in Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees sunbath on the roof of their RV on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Graffiti by Bonnaroo attendees lines the walls leading to Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A Bonnaroo attendee performs a balancing act outside of Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees paint faces on the wall leading to Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) The Ferris wheel stands tall at the front of Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Political-based graffiti lines the wall leading to Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) “Love is Everything” is written on a wall at Bonnaroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees set up camp on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Hundreds of cars park outside of Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Tents are set up by Bonnaroo attendees on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A Bonnaroo attendee tapes an inflatable to a canopy on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) A wind chime hangs off of a canopy at Bonnaroo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) MTSU alumnus Evan Dunn enjoys a sunny day at Bonnaoo on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Natalie Schneider and Megan Rauker from Austin, Texas pose in Centeroo on June 8, 2017. (Tiffany Brady / MTSU Sidelines) Amber Elliot and Katelyn Reiver from Savnnah, Georgia celebrate Bonnaroo’s sweet 16 on June 8, 2017. (Tiffany Brady / MTSU Sidelines) Avery Swartz, Olivia Davis, Sophia Gregg and Paul Sloan from Nashville, Tennessee enjoy the sunny day on June 8, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Julia Garthwaite ,Nick Bryce and Lou Rivera from Athens, Ohio stand for a picture in Centeroo on June 9, 2017. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines) Bonnaroo attendees enjoy the festival on June 9, 2017. (Tiffany Brady / MTSU Sidelines) A group of Bonnarovians pose during a sunny day on June 9, 2017. (Tiffany Brady / MTSU Sidelines)

