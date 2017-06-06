A playlist to kickoff your summer in all the right ways

Photo by Tayhlor Stephenson / Assistant Lifestyles Editor

Story by Ladiah Thomas / Contributing Writer

The days of sitting in classrooms listening to lectures have temporarily reached their end, the nights have grown longer and the temperatures have risen. Summer has finally found us. But no summer would be complete without a playlist to jam to, now would it?

Below are ten songs you need to squeeze into your summer playlist right now. Download them, savor them and keep them on repeat.

Despite being released in April, this song can still be found at the top of the charts — and for good reason. It portrays a true summer pool party vibe. Plus, there’s no deep meaning to it; it’s just a track you can chill to.

This one may be older than others, but it still serves its purpose in the enjoyment it creates while listening to it. Perfect for those late nights behind the wheel, “Cold Water” is about being there for one another, whether it’s a relationship or friendship at stake.

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

Lamar truly delivers knowledge in this popular track. Because it has been heard by many, it sheds some much-needed light on body image issues in the way that it encourages listeners to be real and natural. It preaches what many need to hear in a song.

“Location” by Khalid

Khalid may have popped up out of nowhere, but his voice demands respect. His amazing vocals in this song speak to ladies from all over as he searches for a woman to love. This one’s vibe-worthy.

Like DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One,” this song is perfect for your poolside days. In the simplest of terms, it’s a great track with a catchy beat that needs to be added to your summer playlist.

DJ Khaled supplies his fans with hit after hit, and this song is no exception of that. He provides an impressive anthem in “Shining,” with some help from Beyoncé and Jay Z. If you haven’t already added it to your playlist, you know what to do.

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber

You can find this song at the top of the charts. Is it there because of the uniqueness it provides with its Spanglish lyrics or is it there because it’s just that good? Perhaps it’s featured at the top of the charts for both reasons. Check it out.

“Free Smoke” by Drake

This is the popular song of the season that everyone needs in their playlist. With no heavy message, listeners can just jam to the lyrics and flow to the beat. What more could you ask for in a summer hit?

Just as its name suggests, this song is the ultimate party track. As soon as it begins to play, you’ll want to dance, but that’s okay because so will everyone else. Gucci Mane and Usher only add to the party in this song.

“Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Fresh Prince

This song is what summer is all about. It’s fun, it’s fresh and you can’t get enough of it. Whether you’re hosting a bonfire party, riding shotgun on the way to your vacation’s destination or just laying out by the pool, this is the song for you. Download it and sing along to the lyrics today!

Regardless of what your summer plans look like, a sturdy summer playlist is a must-have, and each one of these ten songs belong on yours. Please your party crowd with this unbeatable playlist or find your headphones and jam alone. Just be sure to enjoy your playlist; happy summer, everyone!

