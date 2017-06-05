Attempted murder at College Grove Apartments

Murfreesboro Police Department responded to a shooting at College Grove Apartments at 7:14 p.m. on Sunday. The officer on the scene found a victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

Davis was transported by EMS to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Sidelines contacted Vanderbilt, but they are unable to share the status of the victim.

The case is under investigation as an attempted murder, according Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Kyle Evans.

“The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP(7867),” Evans said.

This shooting comes after weeks of increased crime at campus-area apartment complexes. Campus police and the Murfreesboro Police Department announced their plan to collaborate in combatting campus area crime in May. Murfreesboro Police are already investigating three fatal shootings from May 4, May 16 and May 23, all of which occurred near campus.

