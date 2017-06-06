Broadway filled with fans supporting the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Photo by Alexis Marshall / Assistant News Editor
The Nashville Predators won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final over the Pittsburgh Penguins last night in Nashville. Supporters flocked to lower Broadway to watch the game live, surrounded by the “Smashville” scenery.
Fans were engrossed with the game, coming alive with every save, shot and turnover. They covered the city in navy and gold. Some sported t-shirts the names of their favorite players, while others displayed the beloved catfish from Game 1. Instead of Hank Williams and Johnny Cash, Nashville was filled with the sounds of cheering fans and sports commentators. All of the passionate cheering proved that Music City is finally a hockey town.
