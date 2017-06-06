Broadway filled with fans supporting the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Photo by Alexis Marshall / Assistant News Editor

The Nashville Predators won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final over the Pittsburgh Penguins last night in Nashville. Supporters flocked to lower Broadway to watch the game live, surrounded by the “Smashville” scenery.

Fans were engrossed with the game, coming alive with every save, shot and turnover. They covered the city in navy and gold. Some sported t-shirts the names of their favorite players, while others displayed the beloved catfish from Game 1. Instead of Hank Williams and Johnny Cash, Nashville was filled with the sounds of cheering fans and sports commentators. All of the passionate cheering proved that Music City is finally a hockey town.

Bridgestone Arena peeks out from behind the stage and screens on lower Broadway. (Alexis Marshall / Sidelines) Fans watched intently as Dierks Bentley sang the national anthem. (Alexis Marshall / Sidelines) Local bars and restaurants were lit up with Stanley Cup signs.( Alexis Marshall / Sidelines) Layla’s showed the Preds some love with a large banner on their storefront. (Alexis Marshall / Sidelines) Broadway was blocked from traffic to allow fans to watch the game. (Alexis Marshall / Sidelines) Fans wait for the game to begin as Broadway fills up. (Alexis Marshall / Sidelines) Predators fans get ready for the game on the balconies of Honkey Tonk Central. (Alexis Marshall / Sidelines)

