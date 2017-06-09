Comedians prompt the laughter on Bonnaroo’s opening night

Photos by Meagan McPherson / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Story by Lacey Kanipe / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Comedians Natasha Leggaro, Moshe Kasher and Chris Garcia caused roars of laughter to erupt from Bonnaroo’s Comedy and Cinema Tent on Thursday’s opening night with their playful banter and sexually charged jokes.

Opener Garcia busted out of the gate with the question, “Who’s drunk?” Which … not surprisingly, received massive yells and waves from the audience, prompting giggles from the comedian.

Later during his act, Garcia impersonated none other than Magic Mike — aka actor Channing Tatum, and showed off his dance moves.

Leggaro took the stage next and dazzled the audience with her quick wit and charm. She joked about marriage and future parenthood, receiving nods of agreement from the women in the audience.

Next on stage came Moshe Kasher, Leggaro’s husband and fellow comedian. The duo partnered with their comedy, playing off each other’s jokes.

Kasher said it is cool being married to another comedian because they are the same except different genders. The relationship is the prime focus of most of his jokes.

At the end of the show, the comedian couple brought up other couples from the audience to discuss their, “problems.” They joked with each couple, having them announce certain “pet peeves” they had with their spouses, before poking fun at both of them and sending them back to their seats.

Bonnaroovians were left with sore ribs and big smiles as they exited the Comedy Tent to carry on into the night.

For more Bonnaroo coverage, click here.