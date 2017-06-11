Electronica rules the late-night roost to close Bonnaroo’s Day 2

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Electronica stalwarts Big Gigantic and Major Lazer were among the acts wowing the buzzing crowds both after and preceding the headlining superstar U2’s performance late Friday night and into the wee hours Saturday morning to close day two of the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Electronica duo Big Gigantic ended day two by being exactly what the name suggests: larger than life. The pair from Boulder, Colorado has been recording and performing livetronica, a subgenre in which live instruments and electronic production are used together, since 2009. The Bonnaroo veterans took The Other Stage by storm at 2:15 a.m. Saturday and delivered a 65-minute set of energetic producing mixed with live instruments, gaudy, kaleidoscopic light displays and pyrotechnics. Over-the-top production value aside, the set showcased producer and saxophonist Dominic Lalli’s live performance skills and technical abilities while drummer Jeremy Salken demonstrated an unreal ability to adapt live music to accompany the electronic. Being the last show of the evening and one of the major acts of the weekend for EDM fans, the duo maintained a large, rowdy crowd for the duration of the late-night show. Attendees danced vigorously to remixes and original beats that rattled the campgrounds around them. From the first bass drop to the fireworks at the end of the show, Big Gigantic most assuredly put on one of the most literally and figuratively electric shows of the weekend.

Major Lazer engages unwieldy crowd in post-midnight performance

Genre-leaping electronica group Major Lazer delivered a typically unpredictable display of remixes, samples and some impressively off-kilter audience interactions early Saturday morning at the Which Stage.

From the show’s beginning, Major Lazer DJ Walshy Fire incited the crowd to let loose, as he shouted, “Let me see you put those middle fingers up!”

The audience needed little incentive to dance, jump and scream as the show kicked off a little after 1 a.m. Using their samples to incorporate the wild onstage promptings, Major Lazer allowed the crowd to be pulled into the show with every passing drop.

Drawing from a wide spectrum of genres and styles, Major Lazer included samples from songs such as Moon Hooch’s “Number 9” and the Spice Girl’s “Wannabe.” The show incorporated pyrotechnics, fireworks, confetti canons and, fittingly, a healthy amount of lasers and lights.

As the late night eased closer toward morning, the group presented some of their popular tracks, such as “Lean On” and “Believer,” to keep the crowd lively.

Near the end of their performance, Major Lazer continued the trend of absurd audience participation when they encouraged the crowd to “take something off and put it in the air.” Bandannas, jackets and shirts flew into the air as Major Lazer continued to weave reggae, dancehall and house beats into their vibrant and intentionally erratic performance.

— Andrew Wigdor, MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Portugal. The Man spread the love

Portugal. The Man gave audience members at Bonnaroo a post-midnight show to remember early Saturday morning. The band opened with an elaborate guitar intro that lasted a solid five minutes before easing into their song, “Purple Yellow Red and Blue.”

Multicolored laser lights synchronized with the music. At one point, the fog machines and laser lights appeared to melt together, creating vivid swirls of color in the air.

The energy inside This Tent was electric — and absolutely contagious — both on stage and off. A massive crowd surrounded the tent, cheering on Portugal. The Man with enthusiasm only seen at festivals such as Bonnaroo.

When “Feel It Still” and “Modern Jesus” were played, screams could surely be heard from other parts of the festival.

The band played some of their most familiar songs and a few well-chosen covers. Their take on Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” was dedicated to terrorist-torn Manchester, England, and Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall” ended the show.

Before the band exited the stage, lead singer John Gourley left the audience with some parting advice: “Keep music alive.”

— Lacey Kanipe, MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

The xx make chill debut on massive What Stage