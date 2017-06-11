Glass Animals hypnotize with chilled-out Bonnaroo set

Photo by Gregory French / Sidelines Archives

Story by Alexis Marshall / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

The Glass Animals made their second Bonnaroo appearance last night at the Which Stage, offering a smooth transition from pre-heat liners, the XX, to rock legends, U2. Their chilled out indie rock set was heavily influenced by funk and hip-hop.

They opened with their beat driven hit “Life Itself” from their newest album How to be a Human Being. Its sound was layered with a groovy bass line, effected synth-like guitar and Dave Bayley’s signature smooth vocals. The crowd completely overwhelmed the field for the venue.

Even though quality on the periphery of Which is notoriously bad, the massive crowd seemed to be engaged with the band’s hypnotic sound.

Most of the tracks played were from the newest album “How to be a Human Being” with punchy pop hooks, but Glass Animals made sure to throw in some fan favorites from their 2014 debut album “ZABA,” including “Black Mambo,” “Pools” and of course, “Gooey.” Their most popular song echoed all the way back into the campgrounds. Its dreamy melodies and intricate rhythms made the whole crowd at Which groove along. It seems that many Bonnaroovians caught the band’s contagious “peanut butter vibes.”

