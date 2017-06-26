Kenny Chesney throws music video contest to MTSU and Belmont students, offers $5,000

Photo courtesy of Kenny Chesney

This past week, Kenny Chesney offered MTSU and Belmont students a music video contest with a $5,000 scholarship.

The contest, open to any student currently enrolled at Middle Tennessee State University or Belmont University, will be an opportunity for many students’ creative vision to shine.

When Chesney decided to do a video for “All the Pretty Girls,” he thought about the song’s wild college spirit and decided to let the people currently living the song be the ones to create the video.

Chesney is very open to the details, saying the video can include lyrics, live action, animation and other creative notions. Chesney encourages students to “get creative, get real, get inside the song and show us how ‘All the Pretty Girls’ looks, feels, resolves.”

“All the Pretty Girls” is the latest single from Cosmic Hallelujah, Chesney’s 17th album, which was released in October 2016.

In addition to the $5,000 deposited directly into the winner’s tuition account, the video will have a worldwide premiere on “Country Music Television,” in addition to other video platforms.

The winner will be selected by a top panel of people from Sony Nashville, CMT and Chesney’s crew.

To qualify, the video must be submitted by July 23rd.

Students can sign up to receive more information here.

