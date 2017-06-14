Man arrested in Illinois after police responded to stabbing victim in Murfreesboro

Jeremy Kelly, 34, was arrested on Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder after a stabbing victim was found on Windwalker Court in Murfreesboro on Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene of the stabbing on Saturday, they discovered the victim with multiple stab wounds to the face, torso and legs. The victim was later transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital and then to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The Violent Crimes Unit then arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. Kelly was developed as a suspect through the investigation. Warrants were obtained for Kelly’s arrest, charging him with attempted second-degree murder.

It was discovered by police that Kelly was in Aurora, Illinois. The Chicago-based FBI Violent Crimes Task Force took Kelly into custody at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Kelly is currently being held in Illinois, pending extradition.

