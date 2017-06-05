MTSU student charged with felony possession, sale of marijuana

Photo by Eric Goodwin / Assistant News Editor

Detectives from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit charged MTSU student Derek Jackson, 22, with felony possession and felony sale of marijuana on June 2 at his Campus Crossings apartment.

Detectives found the drug while searching Jackson’s apartment on a warrant. They also found a 9mm gun and 31-round magazine in Jackson’s car along with the suspected marijuana.

Mathis said indictments are expected from the investigation.

“Due to the increased problems we are having with the sales of drugs and the shootings in our community, we are proactively pursuing these individuals who are selling narcotics and carrying handguns,” said Detective Lt. Jason Mathis in a press release. “We are communicating with Murfreesboro Police’s Vice Unit. We are working together to combat these problems.”

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.