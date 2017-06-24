Murfreesboro Police conduct drug investigation at apartment in Student Quarters on South Rutherford Boulevard

Photo by Andrew Wigdor / News Editor

Murfreesboro Police conducted a drug investigation at an apartment in the Student Quarters apartment complex on South Rutherford Boulevard on Wednesday at approximately 10:43 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers knocked on the door of the apartment and made contact with Ricky Madden Jr. When the door was opened, the officers immediately detected the scent of marijuana. Madden stated to police that he did not live in the apartment. The officers asked Madden for consent to enter the apartment, but he refused and began to walk away from the officers. An officer stepped into the apartment and grabbed Madden’s left arm. Madden jerked away and yelled, “Don’t touch me.”

An officer detained Madden in handcuffs and escorted him out of the apartment. The officers made contact with the other individuals in the apartment. The officers saw a grinder on the table with marijuana residue next to it in the living room. All of the people in the apartment were escorted outside, including Deandre Osby, Isiah Isom, Matthew Estrello, Ricky Madden Jr. and Michelle Draught. Isom, Osby and Draught were residents at Student Quarters.

Officers searched Draught’s purse and found two cigarillos and a small bag of marijuana inside. Draught claimed ownership of the items and then hastily walked away from the officers, despite their commands for her to stop. When the officers attempted to grab her, she continued to pull away. She was detained and brought upstairs in the apartment.

Madden then “begged” officers to search his bedroom and the common area of the apartment. In the living room, a glass bong was found and two sets of digital scales, a glass pipe, a wood pipe and a small bag of marijuana was found behind a television in one of the rooms. Under the television, police found three glass jars, one of which contained another bag of marijuana. Another one of the jars contained concentrated THC wax, which is known as a “DAB.” A handgun and empty magazine were found in the closet. Estrello admitted to owning all of the items found in the room and admitted to selling the marijuana. Estrello surrendered the handgun to the police.

Estrello was cited for Simple Possession Schedule IV and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Madden was cited for Resisting Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Draught was cited for Simple Possession of Schedule IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest. A warrant check for Isom revealed that he had an arrest warrant out of Nashville. He was arrested and transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for booking. All of the items found in the apartment were entered into evidence. Osby, Isom and Draught were no longer allowed to stay at Student Quarters per the management’s request.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.