Murfreesboro Police release BOLO for missing juvenile

Murfreesboro Police released a “Be on the Lookout” for Matthew Stafford, 16, on Saturday.

According to a press release from MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans, Stafford walked away from his job at the Sonic restaurant on Middle Tennessee Boulevard on Thursday. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard on Friday. Stafford withdrew money from his checking account at that location.

Stafford has no history of running away from home, no mental health issues, no illnesses and no known drug or alcohol problems, according to the press release.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stafford are being told to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311.

