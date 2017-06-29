Murfreesboro Police respond to dead body inside parked car in Kroger parking lot

Murfreesboro Police responded to a dead body inside of a parked car in the Kroger parking lot on Old Fort Parkway at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a press release from MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans, officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that the person was deceased. The death is not believed to be suspicious, according to the release.

The Criminal Investigation Division is currently conducting a routine investigation of the unattended death.

