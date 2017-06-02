Murfreesboro Police respond to kidnapping victim found at Subway on Church Street

Murfreesboro Police responded to the Subway on South Church Street to investigate a possible kidnapping on Friday at approximately 2:36 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the kidnapping victim. The victim stated that about two weeks ago, he was forced to leave Minnesota and drive to Nashville against his will. He said that the man who kidnapped him took all of his money and forced him to drive on the entire ride to Nashville. The victim claimed that the kidnapper told him that if he ran away or called the police for help, the kidnapper would kill him. The victim was able to escape the hotel when the kidnapper was sleeping, and the victim grabbed the keys and the kidnapper’s cell phone on the way out of the hotel. The victim stated that he attempted to escape several times but was unsuccessful. Each time that he tried to escape previously, the kidnapper would wake up or notice that the victim was trying to escape.

The detective division then arrived on the scene and took over the investigation. The suspect of the kidnapping was found in a room at Vista Inn and Suites. The investigation is currently ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

