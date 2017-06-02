Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting at Villager Condominiums

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting at Villager Condominiums on Middle Tennessee Boulevard at approximately 3:48 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival to the scene, the officers discovered nine spent shell casings on the connecting road from Middle Tennessee Boulevard to New Lascasses Pike. The casings were spread out in a way that made it seem as though the bullets were fired from a moving vehicle.

Upon searching the Villager Condominiums parking lot, the officers found an ID for Antonio Alexander in front of one of the apartments. The gunshots were fired close to the apartment where the ID was found, according to the women that the officers first made contact with. The woman stated that she was home alone in her apartment, but it was later discovered that two other individuals were inside of the apartment, including Alexander. Once the officers interviewed the three people, none of their stories matched. A search of the apartment revealed a gunshot strike in the living room floor, but the strike was determined to have happened on an earlier date. Alexander was first found hiding underneath a bed in the apartment during the search. It was discovered that Alexander had a warrant out for his arrest. Alexander was taken into custody and transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

Two other people were at the residence at an earlier time but were not involved in the shooting or were there at the time of the incident, according to the people in the apartment during the incident.

The shell casings found in the road were collected and logged as evidence by the police.

