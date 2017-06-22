Murfreesboro recognized for excellence in financial reporting for 19th consecutive year

Photo courtesy of the City of Murfreesboro

The City of Murfreesboro received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 19th year in a row, which is the “highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” according to a City press release.

Of the more than 19,000 members of the Government Finance Officers Association, which includes elected government officials and finance professionals in the U.S. and Canada, 4,231 members received the certificate.

“We are pleased to once again receive this recognition from GFOA,” said Finance Director and City Recorder/Treasurer Melissa Wright.

Members receive the certificate based on the quality and transparency of their annual comprehensive financial reports. The certificate is given based on the quality of the report, not that of the financial health within the report.

“I give credit to our dedicated staff in the Finance and Tax Department who deserve recognition for the hard work in attaining this achievement,” Wright said.

She said that Jobe, Hastings & Associates Certified Public Accountants helped with the report.

Wright said the almost 200-page long report “took about a month of work” to create during the months of December and January.

“This is something we take very seriously,” she said. “(The GFOA) wants to make sure we’re showing everything to the public… that we’re being very open about our information.”

She added that her office and the CPA’s work tirelessly to meet the association’s standards.

“We know the public trust in the City begins with our ability to properly manage our finances and to have documentation that meets rigorous standards,” said City Manager Rob Lyons in the release. “For the 19th straight year, the employees in the City of Murfreesboro Finance and Tax Department have demonstrated accounting and financial reporting excellence, maintaining confidence that our audit is prepared in accordance with guidelines recognized by GFOA.”

In addition to the CAFR, the City of Murfreesboro also participates in the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards. The awards recognize the best budget documents submitted by members. The City has earned the award each year it has participated since 2013.

