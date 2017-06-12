Photo gallery: Pittsburgh Penguins kill Nashville Predators’ historic season

Photo by Tayhlor Stephenson / Assistant Lifestyles Editor

The Nashville Predators and their abundant fanbase came prepared for their last night of hometown hockey, but the NHL hockey season ended Sunday night with the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 victory against the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Though the Predators couldn’t claim the cup, they, along with the city of Nashville, proved their strength for seasons to come.

See a full gallery from the sixth and final game below.

Predators fans claim their spot in a busy Nashville watch party for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Predators fans paint Nashville gold for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Layla Hilton (left) and Kaelyn Daniels proudly represent the Predators in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Select fans cheer the Predators on from Bridgestone Arena’s plaza for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Country music artist Phil Vassar performs for fans at Music City Walk of Fame Park prior to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) A crazed fan uniquely showcases his Predators pride for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Predators fans flood Ascend Amphitheater for a watch party of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Fans await Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals inside Ascend Amphitheater. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Jerseys hang from Nashville’s John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in support of the Predators. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) David Wortham (left) and Marcus Simon hold their heads high after the Predators historic season comes to an end in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater is illuminated in gold in support of the Predators during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Nashville’s AT&T building supports the Predators by going blue and gold for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines)

