Predators shut down Nashville in their quest for the cup

Photos by Tayhlor Stephenson / Assistant Lifestyles Editor

The Nashville Predators regained some momentum with a much-needed 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night. It was no surprise that fans gathered downtown in support of the Predators, but the intense amount of fans that showed up proved to be quite the surprise.

Due to heavy crowds by the thousands, officials shut down Lower Broadway so fans could hold the Broadway Smash viewing party. In the gallery below, you can see just how raucous the crowd was in support of the Pred’s first ever Stanley Cup Final game in Nashville.

Fans await Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Thomas Ryman’s statue (outside the Ryman Auditorium) sports a Predators jersey for the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Fans horde the outside of Bridgestone Arena for the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) The crowd prepares for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Officials shut down Lower Broadway due to the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Blake Floyd, Kelsey Taylor, Lance Parker, Drew Taylor and Shelby Sudduth huddle together for a game time photo. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Fans gather in support of the Nashville Predators run in the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena hosts its first ever Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Fans gather at local bars to watch the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Ashley Chilton, Lizzy Throckmorton, Kara Blue and Kathleen Shofner pose for a picture just before game time. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Fans cheer as the Nashville Predators win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Fans leave downtown Nashville after a Predators victory in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines) Fans hit the road after Nashville’s victory in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Tayhlor Stephenson / Sidelines)

Follow Tayhlor Stephenson on Twitter at @tayhlor_s.

To contact Sports Editor Rusty Ellis, email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.