Project 615, Lightning 100 transform East Nashville into block party

Project 615, a Nashville-based philanthropic company specializing in graphic tees, teamed up with Music City’s longest running independent radio station Lightning 100 to host the second annual 6-1-5 Day Thursday afternoon. In an ultimate summer getaway, guests were invited to enjoy summer festivities: snacking from local food trucks, shopping from various local vendors and watching local musicians perform live music.

Multiple music genres were represented at 6-1-5 Day, spanning all the way from country to rock. The lineup included Will Hoge, Moon Taxi, Mountains Like Wax, Paul McDonald and KS Rhoads.

The block party was also full of shopping. In support of 6-1-5 Day, several local vendors, including Project 615 themselves, made an appearance, each one attempting to sell their product to the customers grazing the pathway.

Charity organization Sweet Sleep provided some rather unique designs, all for a good cause.

“We travel to Africa and buy all these purses, jewelry and clothes from African women that design everything hand-crafted. By doing this (we) help them to improve their quality of life,” said Sweet Sleep employee Alison Love.

Even local artists were present at the event. Amber Hasan was one of many artists showcasing her works of art.

“You can find (my art) at Poverty & the Arts Gallery in Nashville,” Hasan said, informing all who appeared interested in her work.

Per the staff members, 6-1-5 Day hopes to continue bringing summer fun and festivities to East Nashville for many years to come. Not only does the event help local businesses, but it is special in the way that it allows musicians and other artists to be known by the community.

Full of tunes and loads of fun, Project 615 and Lightning 100’s 6-1-5 Day celebration deemed successful for vendors, artists and guests. Look for the next annual block party June 15, 2018.

