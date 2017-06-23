Reported burglary at Student Quarters on South Rutherfod

An officer from the Murfreesboro Police Department responded Wednesday evening to a reported burglary at Student Quarters apartments on South Rutherford Boulevard.

The victim claimed the break-in occurred between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m., according to the police report. The victim said “an unknown suspect” came into a room through an unlocked door, stealing two video game consoles and a smart phone device.

There were no potential suspects reported to the police.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.