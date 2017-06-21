Sheryl Crow, Spoon to play 2017 Live on the Green

Photo by John Connor Coulston / Sidelines Archive

Lightning 100’s famous free concert series will soon return to downtown Nashville’s Public Square Park for the ninth consecutive year, and fans have been gifted with the release of the 2017 lineup. With a lineup that compliments various music genres with a concentration in rock, the Live on the Green concert series will likely be a hit to all music-lovers.

Nashville-native, pop-rocker Sheryl Crow is this year’s head-turning, jaw-dropping headliner. Crow is scheduled to perform Friday, Sept. 1 at 9:30 p.m. on Main Stage. Fans of the Grammy Award-winning artist have high hopes regarding the set that will likely include some of her fan-favorites such as “If It Makes You Happy” and “Soak Up the Sun,” along with tracks from her newly-released album “Be Myself.”

Joining Crow in the headlining gig is American rock band Spoon. The five-man band will play Main Stage Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9:30 p.m. Look for this fairly-young band to exceed any set expectations with their multi-instrumental take on music. Add a chilled vibe to your late summer night with this sure-to-be rocking performance.

Synth-pop band Future Islands headlines the Saturday, Sept. 2 show at 9:30 p.m. on Main Stage. The group recently played the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and nailed it, so they will surely bring their “A” game yet again to the Live on the Green concert series. The band is highly recognized for their 2014 album “Singles” and the tracks they released with it, including the crazed hit “Seasons (Waiting on You).”

Since rallying up a steady fanbase in 2014, the band continues to please their audience with new tunes. On April 7, they released their fifth album “The Far Field.” All that’s left now are loads of rock fans awaiting a must-see performance from Live on the Green’s Future Islands.

Other artists scheduled to play Main Stage include Portugal. the Man, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Local Natives, John Butler Trio, Dispatch, Iron & Wine, The Lone Bellow, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Real Estate, LP, The Record Company, Arkells, The Weeks, Minus the Bear, The Delta Saints, Big Head Todd & the Monsters and Shel.

615 Stage serves as a secondary stage to the concert series, but don’t let the term “secondary” fool you. The talent provided by 615 Stage is anything but secondary; in fact, the talent of the emerging artists (below) is of equal quality to the talent provided by Main Stage.

615 Stage will host these artists: Elliot Root, Paper Route, Goodbye June, Ron Gallo, Roots of a Rebellion, Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket, The Whistles & the Bells, Jonny P, Guthrie Brown, Cordovas and Kids Fest with Mr. Steve.

Live on the Green concert series is scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 10 and will return to Public Square Park every Thursday until the weekend of Labor Day, which will include a three-day finale lasting from Thursday, Aug. 31- Saturday, Sept. 2. As always, the concert series is free of charge with VIP options available.

