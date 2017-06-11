The Front Bottoms turn crowd into mosh pit at What Stage

Photo courtesy of The Front Bottoms

Story by Brinley Hineman / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

The Front Bottoms have come a long way from playing shows in their friends’ living rooms. In fact, they’ve upgraded from local show circuits to the largest stage Bonnaroo has to offer.

Playing Saturday afternoon, the Front Bottoms stormed the What Stage with fan-favorite track “Skeleton.” The New Jersey-based band pulled quite the crowd that came out in full force — never stopping the dancing and moshing despite the heat.

The Front Bottoms opted for simplicity in their set with no fancy props or the like, instead opting for a lone couch on stage that hosted two unnamed men, one of whom is assumed to be the videographer due to him videoing the entire set.

The indie rock band provided a killer set and impressed the audience with their first-ever Bonnaroo performance. To celebrate their Bonnaroo debut, frontman Brian Sella shotgunned a beer on stage. Around this time, a giant mosh pit formed in the crowd.

