‘The Other’ thrills electronica fans as latest Bonnaroo venue

Photo by Jonathan Trundle / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

By Lacey Kanipe / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Specifically built for electronic dance music and hip-hop, Bonnaroo’s new open-air stage “The Other” has taken the festival like a sonic storm this year.

With artists such as Big Gigantic, Marshmello, San Holo, D.R.A.M. and many more taking the stage, it definitely has made an early name for itself.

Unlike many other festivals, Bonnaroo has not had a stage dedicated to this type of music in previous years. This new stage is nestled in the same corner of the Farm where “The Other Tent” once stood.

Compared to its predecessor, “The Other” is newer, bigger and better than ever and aimed at younger millennials. “The Other” puts on elaborate light shows, has two large screens on both sides of the stage, and a speaker system meant to blast across Coffee County.

The ground literally vibrates with energy. When the beat drops, there is nothing more satisfying and/or thrilling. Never has there been so much neon.

To use a millennial phrase: “The Other” is “lit.”

