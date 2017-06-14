Top 5 Blue Raiders to watch on offense

Story by Timothy Carroll / Contributing Writer

College football training camps start in late July and for Middle Tennessee fans, that means another year of explosive offense from the entertaining Blue Raiders.

To get fans ready for the season, here are five players that Blue Raider nation should keep an eye on during the 2017 season.

1) Brent Stockstill – Quarterback

The starting quarterback for the Blue Raiders had his 2016 season cut short due to a broken collarbone earned during a game against UT-San Antonio. Prior to his injury, he led one of the most potent offense in Conference USA to a 6-2 record. Despite missing the final four games of the season, he managed to finish fourth in the conference in passing yards. His efforts in the Hawaii Bowl at the end of the season showed that he hadn’t missed a beat in his recovery efforts, as he threw for 432 yards and had four touchdowns. If Middle Tennessee wants to win the conference championship, they will have to lean heavily on Stockstill.

2) Maurice Gordon – Running Back

Gordon is a transfer student from Navarro College and is expected to compete for the starting running back job after the departure of I’Tavius Mathers. Gordon enters the 2017 season as the seventh-ranked Junior College running back recruit. Last season, he put up 903 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in nine games total. Middle Tennessee faithful can expect him to make some noise and bruise up opposing defenders as he comes out of the Blue Raider backfield this upcoming season.

3) Richie James – Wide Receiver

James has been the Blue Raiders’ top receiver since he first committed to MTSU in 2015. He earned All-Conference honors last season and was named to the All-American Third Team. James had a prolific season in 2016, where he broke the school record for receiving yards in a single season with 1,625 yards. In just two seasons, James holds the second-most careers receiving yards in school history with two seasons of eligibility left. If he can stay healthy, look for him to be the team’s leading receiver again in 2017.

4) Robert Behanan – Offensive Line

Behanan comes into 2017 with a tall order in front of him, one that will require he take a larger role in the Blue Raiders’ offensive line. MTSU lost four offensive lineman after the end of the 2016 season, and will have some holes to fill along the front. Behanan played in all 13 games and earned two starts last season. Most of his playing time comes on the special teams unit, but expect him to become a full-time starter on an inexperienced offensive line that needs a veteran presence if they wish to succeed next season.

5) Carlos Johnson – Offensive Line

Johnson will be the only offensive lineman coming into 2017 season with any significant playing time. He started in ten games last season before an ankle injury sidelined him. He was an integral part of a stalwart unit that helped produce one of the best offensive attacks in C-USA, breaking records in both the rushing and receiving departments. They also allowed the fewest sacks in the conference. With four lineman lost to graduation, it will be up to Johnson to be the anchor for an inexperienced offensive line.

