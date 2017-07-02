Armed man arrested at Student Quarters Apartments after making drug transaction

Photo by Andrew Wigdor / News Editor

Murfreesboro Police responded to Student Quarters Apartments on South Rutherford Boulevard in reference to an armed man, who was reportedly planning on committing a robbery or murder, on Thursday at approximately 12:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man walking briskly between two buildings in the apartment complex. The officers made contact with the man, later identified as Kalvin Thomas, 20, on the third floor of one of the apartment buildings. He was found within arm’s length of a Berretta handgun. Thomas was immediately detained by the officers. He was questioned by the officers, and it was discovered that Thomas did not live at Student Quarters. When he was questioned about why he was at the apartment complex, Thomas stated that he was there to “sell a little weed.” He also stated that he carried the gun for his own protection due to the recent shootings. Through further questioning, it was found that Thomas had just made a drug transaction. While the officers were escorting Thomas to the patrol car, a set of digital scales were found in his possession.

Thomas was transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for booking. A National Crime Information Center check found that there was no stolen report connected to the handgun.

