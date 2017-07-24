Batey Farms to honor one of their own with one more sunflower viewing

Photo by Tayhlor Stephenson / Lifestyles Editor

If you missed Batey Farms’ sunflower extravaganza, you’re in luck! The Rutherford County farm recently announced they will be hosting yet another chance for visitors to experience their breathtaking, homegrown sunflowers tomorrow night beginning at 5 p.m.

The event will last as long as the daylight does, and all that’s required for admission is a $5 donation per car. Proceeds will directly benefit the National Parkinson Foundation in honor of Marshall Campbell, the events manager for The Grove at Williamson Place.

A post announcing the event on the Batey Farms Facebook page said, “Marshall was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about 7 years ago and we’d love to honor him and the amazing work he does for us by raising funds for continued research!”

The event will be held in conjunction with The Grove’s “food truck Tuesday,” which will include Deezie’s Hot Chicken, Brothers Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster, Yayos O.M.G (Original Mexican Gourmet), Kona Ice and Laovin It.

Fresh vegetables and berries will also be available for purchase.

“Come on out for one last night in the sunflowers!”

For more information on Batey Farms, click here.

Follow Tayhlor Stephenson on Twitter at @tayhlor_s.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.