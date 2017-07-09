Fairy lovers live a fantasy at Southern Charm’s Woodland Fairy Tea Party

Photos by Meredith White / Contributing Writer

Bell Buckle, Tennessee is known for its small-town charisma and Southern Charm Boutique, a standout venue offering specialty tea parties, fits right in the quirky town. In a fun-loving attempt to satisfy fairy lovers, the boutique hosted a Woodland Fairy Tea Party Saturday.

Located smack-dab in the middle of Bell Buckle, Southern Charm sits just across Bell Buckle’s well-known shopping strip. The front of the building serves as a boutique, which features racks upon racks of trendy clothing, unique jewelry and accessories to die for.

But Southern Charm is so much more than their front room. As guests venture further into the building, they’ll stagger upon a home décor section, which offers everything from hand towels and plates to jars of homemade jams and jellies. Lastly, in the very back of the large building, lies a real-life tea room: a local child sake sure to take guests back to their days of playing dress-up and hosting home tea parties.

Co-owner Bethany Linscheid is credited with the brains behind this creative and fun activity welcome to all.

“We had done a princess tea in March and decided to do these themed teas throughout the year,” Linscheid said. “So, we thought summer, fairies, forest (for the next themed tea party).”

Decorated with earthy-colored tablecloths and glittery overlays, the tables of the tea party held mismatched teacups and teapots, along with many other decorations including greenery, tealights and handmade fairy houses created and donated by a local craftsman.

The doorway was adorned with flowers and greenery as multi-colored garland and flowers hung from the ceiling. Even the staff sported their best flower crowns and fairy wings, which truly allowed the easy-to-love fairy theme to come to life.

Head chef Arin Paine and her right-hand co-worker, Margot Riser, created the unique menu. Specially designed for this particular tea event, guests could choose from many hors d’oeuvres.

According to Linscheid, “little-shaped sandwiches, meringue toadstools and chocolate tree bark” were just a few featured items brought to guests of the fairy tea party. A brewed tea, appropriately named “fairy tea,” provided guests an enjoyable refreshment to compliment their meals.

With the success of the fairy tea party and princess tea party held in March, Southern Charm plans to offer more themed teas throughout the year. Look to fall down the rabbit hole with an Alice in Wonderland/Mad Hatter themed tea party next.

Linscheid’s goal is provide guests with a community-based venue “where it’s not just a shop or a place to go eat, you actually feel like you’re a part of it.”

Southern Charm offers a regular tea menu and open boutique shop Saturday-Sunday.

For more information about Southern Charm, click here.

To view sales, events and newly-added items, follow Southern Charm on Facebook here.

The menu offers unique treats at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) Guests mingle while drinking tea at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) Riley Thomas of Murfreesboro (left) and Avery McDowell of Lebanon sip tea at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) Decorations help the fairy theme come to life at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) The table sets remind guests of the fairy theme at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) Guests are met with various food options at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) Sweet treats are featured on the menu at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) The tea room is prepared for guests at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) Avery McDowell and Riley Thomas wander the premises at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) Themed decorations add a fairy-like vibe to the tea room at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) Various decorations are prepared at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) Hand-crafted fairy homes serves as the tables’ centerpiece at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) The tea room invites guests to the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) Decorations galore make for a successful tea party at the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines) A fairy home adds decoration to the Southern Charm Woodland Fairy Tea Party in Bell Buckle, Tenn. on July 8, 2017. (Meredith White / MTSU Sidelines)

