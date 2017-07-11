Haim has ‘Something To Tell You’ with their newest album

Story by Nicolas Jones / Contributing Writer

Haim’s latest album “Something to Tell You” has been long anticipated following their last release, “Days Are Gone” in 2013. As their second album, “Something to Tell You,” Haim takes a journey through the sounds of the prior eras with a deeper message. The sister trio made up of Alana, Danielle and Este Haim revive the sounds of ‘80s and ‘90s pop in their music with a relatable emotional rollercoaster.



The sisters Este (guitar and bass), Alana (guitar and keyboard) and Danielle (vocals and guitar) officially formed their band in 2006 after spending their childhood as a part of a family cover band. Their new album proves that they all complement each other well due to playing with each other as a family from the beginning. The angelic harmonies and hook-worthy melodies of Haim are showcased as you listen through the album. Haim’s first album drew in listeners due to their musical aspect and with their new album, it gets even better both musically and lyrically.

The first songs “Want You Back” and “Little of Your Love” may resonate more with Haim fans because they don’t stray too far away from their original sound from their debut album. Listening to the first two songs, reminders of “Days Are Gone” are immediately brought forward. It was a large gap of time from their first album, so hearing the same sound is a reminder that Haim is still the same trio they have always been. However, hearing the new sound from their newer songs showcases the positive evolution in their music.

The album displays various amounts of upbeat and catchy hooks along the entirety of the album. Many songs, such as “Found it in Silence” and “Ready for You” have deeper messages that will make you reflect on your own life in a positive way. The sister trio definitely experimented with some newer sounds different from their previous LP.

Haim’s evolution with their music was a good transitional point for their band and their fans. The songs “You Never Knew” and “Nothing’s Wrong” specifically share a sound that stems from ‘80s and ‘90s pop music. Haim’s modern day lyrics mix well with the vintage sound of pop music from generations past.

All in all, Haim’s “Something To Tell You” may resonate to the listener and make them truly believe that times will get better eventually. The album has a great positive feel through the sisters’ musical adventure.

