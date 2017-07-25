Lana Del Rey impresses yet again with ‘Lust for Life’

Story by Nick Jones / Contributing Writer

Lana Del Rey’s new album is nothing but what we expected: a wonderful emotional roller coaster. “Lust for Life” definitely made the two-year wait from her last album worthwhile. Lana does not stray away from who she has always been: gloomy but glamorous. Each song makes you feel the same feeling of falling in love. Lana’s smooth, angelic voice soothes you as you fall softly into the vibes of her album. The record has that standard Lana Del Rey sound but is nevertheless an outstanding journey through love.

The beginning songs immediately reel you in with Lana’s beautiful vocals and fluid music. The first song “Love” sounds like a song that plays while you are on your way to watch a sunset with your soulmate. The track is filled with reassurance that love will always prevail. The next track “Lust for Life” featuring none other than The Weeknd is a sultry track that pulls you into the album even more. The combination of Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd’s voices create a divine melody. It makes you feel as if you were with them as they “danced on the ‘H’ of the Hollywood sign.” The album continues to slowly capture you and make you reminisce on when you first fell in love.

Lana features A$AP Rocky in two of her songs: “Summer Bummer” and “Groupie Love.” He meshes perfectly on the track “Summer Bummer” with a malicious beat and his lyrical genius. His verses on both songs assimilate well with the mood Lana is trying to set. The song “Groupie Love” amplifies the feelings of infatuation between two people. It gave me an interesting perspective on her fascination with how love can feel like magic.

Throughout the album, the music continuously radiates the feeling of taking a long drive at night just to enjoy life for a while. The tranquil, velvety sound of the music behind her lyrics completely pulls you into each song on “Lust for Life.” In her song “When the World Was At War We Kept Dancing,” she displays a deep message which will leave you feeling optimistic.

On one of her more flowery songs, “Tomorrow Never Came,” she is accompanied by Sean Ono Lennon, son of the famous John Lennon. Sean’s voice definitely mimics his father’s almost spot on while he harmonizes with Lana. The flow of the entire album will satisfy you and make you want more. Luckily, Lana Del Rey really outdid herself with the album with over an hour of soothing tunes that will relax and ease your mind.

Altogether, Lana Del Rey’s “Lust for Life” is an outstanding emotional roller coaster that I could listen to nonstop. Lana fans will be satisfied with the newly released album after the long two-year wait. Each song will keep you enthralled with her magnificent voice and her melodic music.

