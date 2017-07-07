Mewsic Kitty Cafe is brewing up the ‘purrfect’ cup of coffee for cat lovers

Photos and story by Krystal Loritts / Contributing Writer

The days of sipping coffee with your best feline friend are here, and it’s all thanks to Mewsic Kitty Cafe, a pop-up shop aspiring to become a permanent fixture in Nashville within the next year.

From June 30- July 3, Mewsic Kitty Cafe not only allowed Nashville pet lovers to mingle with cats, but it also allowed the cats to be involved in each day’s activities, including cat yoga, cat “mewvie” night and sipping a coffee or adult beverage with cats.

But, this was no BYOC (bring your own cat) affair. Rather, all cats were provided by Nashville Cat Rescue and were available for adoption. According to co-creator Meagan Phan, a total of seven felines found their ‘furever’ home due to the success of the cat cafe.

“Helping cats find forever families is a huge part of this story, but it is not the whole story,” Meagan said. “We exist for the love of cats, (love of) people and Nashville.”

Maegan partnered with her husband and MTSU graduate Thien to bring Mewsic Kitty Cafe to Nashville after stumbling across a website for a cat cafe in Japan three years ago. Meagan kept an eye on it and ultimately wondered why there wasn’t one here in Nashville.

“I’m glad we are getting (a cat cafe). People that don’t have cats can get a cat fix, and the cats have a chance to get adopted,” said volunteer Tina Davis.

In celebration of the cat adoption event, Mewsic Kitty Cafe sold merchandise in support of the cafe, and they were accompanied by Nashville Cat Rescue in doing so.

Included in the available merchandise was a book titled “My Best Buddy.” Tom Templeman and wife Terrie provide a story following Tom and his long-lived relationship with his beloved cat, Tiger. With each purchase of this book, 20 percent of all profits went directly to Nashville Cat Rescue.

“We believe in the healing power of cats, their ability to help us be our truest selves and allow us to connect more deeply with one another,” Meagan said. “We cannot wait to do this again and find our own forever home.”

