MTSU quarterback Stockstill nominated for AFCA Allstate Good Works Team

MTSU quarterback Brent Stockstill was recognized for giving back to the community this week. He was nominated along with 145 other student-athletes from around the country for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The award recognizes college football players for giving back to the community they play in, and players are nominated by their teammates.

Stockstill, a native of Murfreesboro and graduate of Siegel High School, enjoys volunteering in the Special Olympics, Special Kids and reading to local elementary school students along with a host of multiple charity event appearances throughout the year.

While this is a very high honor for the redshirt-junior quarterback, he is always the first one to shift the spotlight to others and it shows in his work in the community.

“As athletes, we have a lot of opportunities,” Stockstill said in an interview with Middle Tennessee Athletics. “Giving back to the community and to young people within the community is a way to show how much we appreciate what people have done for us.”

The award will be given to 11 FBS student athletes and 11 FCS, Division II and III, and NAIA student athletes. All 22 future winners will be presented with the award this coming September.

“After looking at the bios of the 146 nominees we received for 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it really shows that there are great football student-athletes all over this country who just don’t care what happens between the sidelines, but they also care about their community and giving back to others,” said Todd Berry, AFCA Executive Director. “The AFCA has been proud to partner with Allstate these past 10 years to honor football players who give more of themselves to help others in need.”

