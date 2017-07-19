MTSU student arrested at Fairview Apartments after spitting on officer

An MTSU student was arrested at Fairview Apartments after spitting on an officer on Sunday at approximately 5:14 a.m.

Upon arrival to Fairview Apartments, an officer made contact with Carisa McKay, an MTSU senior. McKay told the officer that she had taken mushrooms and had been hallucinating. Emergency Medical Services then arrived on the scene. Once EMS arrived, the officer attempted to restrain McKay. While she was being restrained, McKay spat on the officer’s face and arm. McKay was then transported to the emergency room for medical clearance. Once she was cleared, the officer placed McKay under arrest for assault and transported her to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.