MTSU student arrested for domestic assault, vandalism at Student Quarters

Photo by Andrew Wigdor / News Editor

An MTSU student was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism at Student Quarters Apartments on South Rutherford Boulevard Thursday at approximately 12:29 p.m.

According to the police report, officers made contact with the victim, another MTSU student, upon arrival to the apartment complex. The victim was shaking, crying and had marks around her wrist and neck. The victim stated to police that her girlfriend, Erin Layne, 21, had come over to visit the victim’s apartment after class. Layne, who is currently a junior, and the victim began to argue outside of the apartment, and they eventually went inside. The victim told police this was the first time that they had been in an altercation. While the victim and Layne were inside the apartment, Layne punched and broke a mirror. Layne received scratches on her neck and wrist during the altercation.

Officers then made contact with Layne, who also stated that she visited the victim’s apartment after class and that she was not in a good mood due to her class. Layne admitted to being the aggressor and breaking the mirror in a written statement.

Based on the statements provided and the victim’s visible injuries, the officers placed Layne under arrest for domestic assault and vandalism. Layne was transported to the sheriff’s office and booked without incident.

