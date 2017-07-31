MTSU student dies in single-car accident

MTSU liberal arts student Adam Wayne Love died in a single-car accident at approximately 3:15 a.m. on July 31. The Murfreesboro Police Department is launching an investigation on the case.

According to a press release, Love’s vehicle left the road and crashed into a wooden fence on SE Broad Street near Irby Lane. Several boards from the fence broke through the windshield and struck Love.

Love was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. This case is under investigation by FACT Team at MPD.

