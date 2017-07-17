MTSU’s Julien Baker to open for Paramore

Photo by Matt Masters / Sidelines Archive

Middle Tennessee State University’s very own Julien Baker is a testament to where hard work and determination can lead you.

The 21-year-old musician and guitarist has found success down many paths, but she recently landed one of her biggest gigs to date: opening for Paramore at the MontanaFair.

Baker has set upon a self-paved road to success, and it all started with a group of friends jamming together. Later, in 2010, the Memphis-native rallied her friends and cofounded an official band known as Forrister, formerly titled The Star Killers.

As the Forrister band members grew older, it became more difficult for them to consistently meet in regards of music. Baker’s move to Murfreesboro to study literature at MTSU would only further the band’s struggle to keep their band a go.

But that wouldn’t stop Baker from pursuing her undying passion for music.

In her time away from writing papers and studying for exams, Baker found herself jotting lyrics here and there until the studio called her in.

With assistance from MTSU student and friend Michael Hegner, the indie rocker self-released an EP in 2015, which ultimately opened the door to her first full album release later that year. On Oct. 23, Baker released “Sprained Ankle,” a nine-track debut album via 6131 Records. As a part of becoming a self-proclaimed artist, Baker soon started touring, promoting her new album.

The touring has not stopped since.

Her upcoming shows include a stops at Northcote Social Club in Australia and Turning Fork, Spark Arena in New Zealand, where you’ll catch her performing her latest single “Funeral Pyre,” released in Jan. via Matador Records.

Baker will perform at MontanaFair on August 12, just before Paramore takes the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets for the MontanaFair are on sale and can be found here.

