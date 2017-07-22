Murfreesboro firefighter involved in statutory rape, child porn investigation resumes duty

Photo Courtesy of City of Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Firefighter Britt Gammon resumed his duties on July 8 following the outcome of a TBI investigation into allegations that Gammon was involved in statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and child pornography. Gammon faces a two-day unpaid suspension at the beginning of August.

Gammon was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 18. Gammon had previously been assigned to Station 9 but was moved to Station 5 following the investigation.

A copy of a letter from Assistant District Attorney Tammy Rettig to the TBI revealed Gammon’s case was closed without prosecution. The investigation had produced no evidence “beyond reasonable doubt” of Gammon’s involvement in the allegations.

In an administrative letter to Gammon from Fire Rescue Chief Mark Foults, Gammon was advised that, although the investigation closed without prosecution, he violated two City employee’s handbook policies.

Foulks said Gammon violated Section 3002 (i) (12), which considers “behavior that reflects discredit upon the department” an offense, and Section 3001 (d) (6), which states that “any employee must avoid any action which might result in or look as though the employee is: lowering the public’s trust in the government.”

Foulks said Gammon would face two 24 hour shifts of unpaid suspension due to these violations. In addition, Gammon was removed from the Special Operations team and is on disciplinary probation for two years, prohibiting any promotions.

The first suspension goes into effect Aug. 1 at 7 a.m., and the second goes into effect Aug. 3 at 7 a.m.

Gammon has been a City firefighter since 2007. He has never been investigated previously.

